Freckles, Birthmarks… and Black Tongue Spots? The Truth About Your Pup’s Unique Feature!

Adopting a dog can be so much fun, especially as you get to know who they are and what makes them such a great dog. Black spots on a dog’s tongue is definitely an interesting trait, and if you’ve never come across it before, your dog becomes that much more unique.

I’ve never seen black spots on a dog’s tongue before, and I’ve owned a number of dogs over the years. So, I decided to explore why that is and if my new dog is okay.

Dog Tongues: Normal Variations

Just as humans have a number of features that can vary, the same can be true of dogs. The “normal” color for a dog’s tongue is pink. However, breed, genetics, and pigmentation can all impact their tongue.

Think about it. Some humans have freckles or birthmarks, so why can’t a dog’s tongue have spots?

In most instances, the spots are harmless. It’s just due to pigmentation.

Why Are There Black Spots?

The black spots are usually because of pigmentation. It’s similar to how a dog may have a batch of black fur or skin. Most of the time, the spots are flat and don’t cause any discomfort for the dog.

Interesting fact: sometimes, due to pigmentation, the spots can also be blue or purple, too.

There are a few breeds more likely to have black spots on their tongues, including:

Chow Chow

Shar Pei

Golden Retriever

Labrador Retriever

German Shepherd

When to Worry

As mentioned before, most of the time, spots on a dog’s tongue is nothing to worry about. However, if the spots are raised or there are changes in the size of the spots, it is time to talk to your vet. Also, if you think that the spots are causing your dog any kind of discomfort, you should schedule an appointment.

The next time your dog decides to give you kisses, pay attention to their tongue. See spots? Don’t worry. Though, if you see different spots the next time, then and only then should you be concerned.