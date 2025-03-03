My Doctor Wants Me on Acid Reflux Meds – But I’m Fighting Back Naturally!

I’ve been experiencing acid reflux more frequently. When I talked to my doctor about it, he suggested going on meds. However, I was determined not to be on medications. I knew that there were lifestyle changes I could make, so I began exploring.

Let me share what I found.

First, let’s talk about what acid reflux actually is.

What is Acid Reflux?

Acid reflux is also referred to as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). It happens when stomach acid flows back into the esophagus, which can lead to irritation, heartburn, and regurgitation. Depending on frequency, it can be quite uncomfortable.

Establishing a Good Diet

A healthy diet is critical when it comes to managing acid reflux. Various foods will trigger reflux.

Here are some foods to avoid:

Spicy foods

Fatty & fried foods

Onions and garlic

Citrusy fruits

Caffeine

Carbonated beverages

There are also foods that can help to manage acid reflux. These are the ones you want to incorporate more of throughout your daily eating:

Oatmeal

Green veggies

Lean meats

Ginger

Whole grains

Practicing Portion Control

You don’t want to eat too much as it will put pressure on your lower esophageal sphincter, causing the reflux to occur. It’s better to eat smaller meals more frequently. You should also eat slowly and chew thoroughly.

Here are a few more best practices:

Avoid eating large meals close to bedtime

Manage your weight

Reduce your stress & anxiety

Avoid tobacco and alcohol to boost digestive health

By making a few changes to your diet and lifestyle, you can often get GERD under control. If you’ve done everything you can and the symptoms continue (or get worse), it might be time to talk to your doctor to see if medication is the best answer or if there are other medical conditions that need to be addressed.