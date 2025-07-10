I Sleep with a Fan Every Night—But Here’s What I Just Learned (Yikes!)

Okay, I’ll admit it – I sleep with the fan on every night. Maybe it’s because I grew up in the South, and that’s just what many people do. However, some friends found out I do it and warned me of all of the health concerns.

I use the fan to create a tranquil environment so that I can sleep well and wake up feeling rejuvenated.

I decided to find out what the REAL effect of sleeping with a fan was. There are both benefits and drawbacks, so let’s explore…

The Benefits

Let’s start with some of the benefits of sleeping with a fan on:

The fan can generate a bit of white noise, masking any disruptive noises.

The temperature of the room is regulated to ensure it isn’t too hot.

Air circulation can prevent allergen buildup and reduce a “stuffy” room.

Studies show that it can reduce SIDS for infants because of reduced CO2 levels.

The Drawbacks

Okay, so here’s where there are issues with having a fan going, and this is what my friends were trying to warn me of:

Dry skin and eyes are common because of the drying effect a fan can have in the room.

The constant breeze can lead to stiff muscles, especially if the fan blows directly on you.

If the fan isn’t cleaned regularly, it can stir up more dust and allergens.

Some fans are noisy and can be anything but soothing.

Ultimately, you have to do what’s right for you. If you’re worried about dry skin and eyes, use a humidifier. You may also want to consider shopping for a fan that is eco-friendly, quiet, and has the features that allow you to enjoy more of the benefits and less of the drawbacks.