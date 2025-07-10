I Sleep with a Fan Every Night—But Here’s What I Just Learned (Yikes!)

Okay, I’ll admit it – I sleep with the fan on every night. Maybe it’s because I grew up in the South, and that’s just what many people do. However, some friends found out I do it and warned me of all of the health concerns.
I use the fan to create a tranquil environment so that I can sleep well and wake up feeling rejuvenated.
I decided to find out what the REAL effect of sleeping with a fan was. There are both benefits and drawbacks, so let’s explore…
The Benefits
Let’s start with some of the benefits of sleeping with a fan on:
- The fan can generate a bit of white noise, masking any disruptive noises.
- The temperature of the room is regulated to ensure it isn’t too hot.
- Air circulation can prevent allergen buildup and reduce a “stuffy” room.
- Studies show that it can reduce SIDS for infants because of reduced CO2 levels.
The Drawbacks
Okay, so here’s where there are issues with having a fan going, and this is what my friends were trying to warn me of:
- Dry skin and eyes are common because of the drying effect a fan can have in the room.
- The constant breeze can lead to stiff muscles, especially if the fan blows directly on you.
- If the fan isn’t cleaned regularly, it can stir up more dust and allergens.
- Some fans are noisy and can be anything but soothing.
Ultimately, you have to do what’s right for you. If you’re worried about dry skin and eyes, use a humidifier. You may also want to consider shopping for a fan that is eco-friendly, quiet, and has the features that allow you to enjoy more of the benefits and less of the drawbacks.