Beloved Craft Store Shutting Down After 82 Years—Here’s What It Means for Shoppers

Everyone’s favorite craft store is closing all of its location due to Chapter 11 bankruptcy: Joann Fabrics. In January of this year, the retailer filed for bankruptcy for the second time. USA Today reported that the craft store will be closing all of its remaining locations, not just 500 of the remaining 800.

After 82 years, the company is going out of business.

The company has said that they will work with all of the shareholders to wind down operations with a minimal impact. They also expressed appreciation toward their team members, customers, and communities.

The Sadness Spreads Across Social Media

On X, Facebook, and other social media platforms, fans of the craft store have expressed their sadness and disappointment of the store’s closure. People hate that in this online world, stores like Joann’s are closing, making it impossible to actually look at and touch the fabrics anymore.

Others reminisce about how they used to shop at the store with their mother or grandmother. As one customer wrote, “It’s a dark day for crafters.”

Now what?

As many people mourn Joann Fabrics going out of business, others are taking advantage of the various deals. If there is a location near you, clearance sales are happening. It’s a chance to save money on various craft items. One thing to note: they’re no longer accepting Joann gift cards.