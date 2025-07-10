Dolly Parton’s Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Husband Will Leave You in Tears

Imagine the level of heartbreak. Dolly Parton lost her husband on March 3, at age 82. She was married to Carl Dean for nearly 60 years. They shared a lot of love, and Carl was usually a quiet supporter of his wife.

On Instagram is where Dolly shared the news of Carl’s death. She also released a song on March 7 that was dedicated to the love of her life.

“If You Hadn’t Been There” is the song, and this is your warning: Grab the tissues!

Listen to This Heartbreaking Song

You can listen to the song and hear the lyrics of If You Hadn’t Been There to see just how important Carl was to Dolly.

The chorus says quite a bit of the kind of love they had, and fans are both crying and swooning:

“I wouldn’t be here If you hadn’t been there / Holding my hand / Showing you care / You made me dream / More than I dared / And I wouldn’t be here / If you hadn’t been there.”

As one fan shared on Instagram, she loves how Dolly has been humble and grounded throughout her time being famous.

Others are speechless about how committed of a marriage Dolly and Carl had together.

Many reached out to Dolly to let them know just how sorry they are for her loss.

Only Dolly can turn such a heartbreaking loss into such a beautiful song. May Carl Dean’s memory live on forever.