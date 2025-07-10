Avocado Pits Aren’t Trash—They’re a Superfood Secret You Need to Try

Avocado is a superfood, and if we’re being honest, it’s so much tastier than some of those other “superfoods” like kale and flaxseeds. Whether you’re turning it into guacamole or a smoothie, it’s important not to overlook the seed.

You’re not throwing the seed away, are you? New research shows that the pits are just as valuable as the green flesh itself.

Facts About the Pit

The pit (the seed) may be hard to crack, but that doesn’t mean it should be discarded. 70% of the fruit’s antioxidants are housed inside.

They contain:

Catechins and procyanidins, which are antioxidants

Lots of fiber

How the Avocado Pit Can Improve Your Health

A pit can be used to:

Lower inflammation associated with arthritis

Maintain a healthy blood sugar level

Boost collagen growth for hair and nails

Reduce dandruff

So, how do you get to the pit?

Once you open the avocado, separate the pit. Then, you may be able to chop it into pieces (with a sharp enough knife). You can also use a cheese grater to simply grate the avocado pit.

With the pit now as a workable ingredient, you can mix it into food, whip it up with some castor oil for your hair, and incorporate it into some of your favorite smoothie recipes.

One quick warning: Avocado seeds can take your body some time to get used to, so don’t be surprised if you experience a bit of gastric distress at first.