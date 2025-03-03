Can You Prevent Heart Disease Without Pills? My Doctor Says Yes—Here’s How!

Heart disease is the leading cause of death around the globe. There are countless risk factors, and understanding those make it easier to be proactive to prevent heart disease in the first place.

My doctor said that I am at risk of developing heart disease. Meds were mentioned, but I’d rather make a few lifestyle changes.

The good news is that I was given a lot of good information. Let me share…

Risk Factors

First off, it’s important to identify the most common risk factors:

High blood pressure

Obesity

High cholesterol

Diabetes

Smoking

Sedentary lifestyle

Age and family history also play a role, but you can’t really do anything about those.

Once you look at the risk factors that apply to you, it’s easier to see how you can make changes to your lifestyle.

Establish a Heart Healthy Diet

If you want to prevent heart disease, a heart-healthy diet is critical. This means eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, as well as lean proteins (like chicken and turkey). You should also limit saturated and trans fat, which can often lead to artery blockage.

A few things you can include in your diet are avocados, nuts, and olive oil as these are all considered “healthy fats.”

A Few Tips to Help with Being Heart Healthy

A few lifestyle changes can go a long way to prevent heart disease.

Become more active and focus on activities that improve circulation and help you to maintain a healthy body weight.

Manage your stress so that you don’t end up increasing your blood pressure.

Avoid unhealthy “coping” mechanisms such as smoking and excessive alcohol intake.

Get a good night’s sleep, ensuring that you’re getting between 7 and 9 hours every night.

In the end, it’s up to you to maintain your health. Schedule regular doctor’s appointments so that you can receive the necessary screenings. When you make a few lifestyle changes and focus on your health, you will live a healthier and longer life.