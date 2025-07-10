Sitting on the Bed in Outside Clothes? Here’s What You’re REALLY Bringing In

Sitting on the bed in your “street clothes” can be a big no-no for many. If your friend, significant other, or family member asks you not to sit on their bed when you’re wearing the clothes had on when you were outside, don’t be offended.

Think about this – your clothes have been exposed to countless public surfaces while you were out and about.

It’s About Bacteria

Especially since the pandemic, more people than ever are knowledgeable about germs. Bacteria will build up on clothes. If you sit on the bus, go to the grocery store, or walk down the street, your clothes will be anything but clean.

The director of microbiology and immunology at NYU tested clothes from high-end and low-end clothing stores that were brand new. He found that many had:

Skin flora

Fecal flora

Respiratory secretions

So, even the “cleanest” of clothes can have signs of contamination.

Do you want this climbing into bed with you? Of course not.

What’s REALLY Spreading?

Dr. Ferastraoaru, an assistant professor of medicine at Einstein/Montefiore said that it’s unlikely any contagious illness will pass through clothes. However, common allergens are easily spread.

What Can You Do?

Honestly, don’t climb into bed (anyone’s bed) in clothes you’ve worn outside. Instead, change into clean clothes when you get home (or when you arrive at someone’s house and plan to stay the night). It’s the best way to address germs, bacteria, allergens, and anything else “gross.”