Stop Chilling Your Onions! Why Your Fridge is Ruining Their Flavor

Onions are an important culinary staple to keep in the kitchen. However, I’ve often gotten into an argument with my husband over where they should be stored. He says that they should go in the fridge while I think it’s best to keep them in the pantry. I always heard that keeping onions in the fridge will impact their flavor.

I decided to do some research, so hopefully this helps you with any debates you may have in the future, too.

Cold Storage & Onions

Placing items in the refrigerator is generally considered a way to prevent spoilage and extend freshness. But, not all vegetables require this kind of cold storage.

Before you toss your onions into the fridge, here are a few things to consider:

Temperature: Onions prefer cool, dry areas. The fridge can be too cold and too humid, leading to advanced decomposition.

Humidity: When there’s too much humidity in a fridge, onions can mold and even rot (even in a crisper drawer).

Ethylene gas: Onions will emit this gas, and this will speed up their ripening (and spoil faster). It can also lead to spoilage of other ethylene-sensitive produce. The solution: segregation.

Accessibility: When you put your onions in the fridge, they’re often out of sight. Keeping them on the counter in a basket makes them more accessible, so you are more likely to use them.

Texture and flavor: Onions are known for their crisp “crunch,” as well as strong flavor. They will become softer and less pungent in the confines of a fridge.

The Best Ways to Store Onions

You want your onions to last, so it’s best to keep them in a cool, dry place like inside your pantry. You should also make sure that there is some kind of ventilation so that they don’t get too moist – a basket or mesh bag will help.

Here are a few other things:

Inspect your onions regularly

Keep your onions separate from other produce

Only use the fridge if you won’t use your onions for a few weeks

Ultimately, you want to do whatever you can to preserve the flavor and freshness of your onions. When possible, keep them out of the fridge.