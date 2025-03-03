Slippery Showdown: Dad’s Epic Ice Struggle Has His Wife Crying with Laughter

Snow, ice, and freezing temperatures can complicate things during the winter months. Even a trip down the driveway can be catastrophic. Luckily, laughter is a great way of warming us all the way to our core!

Laughing at Someone Else’s Expense

It’s not always something we admit, but the truth is that when someone else takes a spill, we find it funny. A UK wife asked her husband to take out the trash. It was quite cold. And this simple chore left her in tears as she laughed so hard at her husband’s misfortunes.

As she saw what was happening, she immediately reached for her phone to record the incident.

Alun Miles, the husband, tried to move his trash can from the driveway to the curb. The thin layer of black ice made that harder than it should have been.

So, What Happened?

Alun kept sliding all over the driveway. And his wife and kids were cackling as they saw what was happening. The garbage truck drove right past him because he didn’t have the can at the curb yet. Meanwhile, you can hear his wife giving him some advice – to put the can in front of him. That may have been the funniest part of the entire video.

The good news is that he never truly got hurt. He managed to get the can to the curb. And thanks to his wife, she posted the video online so that we could all get some laughs.