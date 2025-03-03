Southern Toddler’s Adorable Grocery List Has the Internet Swoonin

One of the best things about the tech that we have today is being able to record videos of cute kids. Any time they do something adorable, we can record it. This way, years later, we can replay and hear their sweet little voices.

A Southern Mom Hits Record

A southern mom by the name of Chrystal Logsdon thought to grab her phone and hit record when her son was doing something cute. At only 52 seconds, the video went viral after being posted to Facebook – and we’re really not surprised at all. Chrystal’s son is helping to make a grocery list. He has such an amazing southern accent, so everyone fell instantly in love with him. He pretended to write down everything on his own notepad. And he repeated every item that his mom tells him about.

Spaghetti became ‘sketti and bananas became nanas.

This little boy was so eager to help his mom with the grocery list.

The Cliffhanger!

The boy didn’t want to accept mom’s answer that they were done with the list. He insisted that they needed more things. So, he turned to dad to find out if there were any more items that were needed.

That’s when the video ends!

We hate that we never got to hear about any more items that this sweet boy needed to add to the grocery list. Luckily, the video lives on and we can watch it again and again.

If you know someone who needs a smile, this video is worth sharing. Oh, that accent!