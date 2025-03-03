I Mixed Bleach and Ammonia—My Mother-in-Law Freaked Out (Turns Out, She Was Right)

My cleaning routine usually involves making a few sprays of my own because I want something powerful that will cut through grease and grime. My MIL was visiting and saw me mix bleach and ammonia. She said the chemical smell was too strong and harshly criticized me for mixing these.

Is there a real danger here?

Bleach + Ammonia

There is a danger to mixing bleach and ammonia, but many people don’t know this. It all has to do with the chemical reactions that are likely to occur.

Both bleach and ammonia are powerful on their own. Then they get mixed together, a toxic gas known as chloramine is produced. It can pose various health risks.

Toxic Fumes Occur

Chloramine gas, when formed, is toxic. It can lead to such problems as:

Irritated eyes

Severe respiratory distress

Watery eyes

Chest pain

Nausea

If exposed to the toxic chemical reaction long enough, it can even cause damage to the respiratory tract!

Added Dangers

Often, people mix the chemicals without knowing of the dangerous chemical reaction. Then, they start cleaning in a room where there isn’t sufficient ventilation. The more you inhale, the more serious the conditions can be. Plus, it can exacerbate other health problems, such as asthma.

Mixing ammonia and bleach doesn’t lead to a more powerful cleaning agent.

Here are a few best practices:

Read the labels

Create plenty of ventilation

Contact local poison control if you’ve experienced exposure and serious symptoms.

While it can be scary to learn that you created a toxic chemical reaction, there are plenty of products that you can mix – like vinegar and baking soda. If you’re not sure what chemicals you can mix, it’s best to stick with a store-bought cleaning product (and don’t mix it with anything).