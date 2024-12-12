Mom, the Phone Bill’s Due—Does That Include Snooping Rights?

Technology is one of those things that we all HAVE to have these days. How in the world did any of us survive without a smartphone? Kids having smartphones is widely debated, but when you decide to give your kid one for safety purposes or anything else, are you allowed to snoop?

There are parental controls. However, you’ll always hear the moms on social media that say “I bought their phones, I pay the bills, I can go through their phones whenever I want.”

So, is this okay?

Let’s take a look at what one mother has advocated for…

Meet Laura

Laura Muse is a mom and a mental health clinician from North Carolina. She has two teenagers, a boy and a girl. Since the kids were around 11 years old, she began a weekly check where she would go through their phones to see who they were communicating with and what kind of activity they were engaging in.

She confiscates their phones at the end of each night so they get plenty of rest without being tempted to reach for their electronic devices, too.

She has said she trusts her kids but also wants to keep them safe. On the job, she’s seen how people have experienced trauma because of abuse, sexual assault, and more. If she sees an issue on one of her kids’ phones, it allows her to talk to them and turn it into a teachable moment.

What Some Parents Do

Many parents talk about limiting screen time. Others set up parental controls on the phone or establish strict rules about when the phones can be used.

With so many apps and social platforms out there, parents are doing the best that they can.

Mental health experts on Psychology Today often advise parents to keep an open line of communication with their kids. It’s also a good idea to set up boundaries.

When you do everything you can to keep your kids safe, it reduces the potential for mental health problems down the road.