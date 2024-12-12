Stuffy Noses and Scratchy Throats? Fix Your Cold with These At-Home Hacks

The common cold may be “common,” but that doesn’t mean you can’t be completely miserable when you have it. Your symptoms may include a stuffy nose, a scratchy throat, endless sneezes, coughing, and muscle aches. If you’re looking to avoid over-the-counter medication or you’re between doses, there are a few home remedies you can tap into.

Create a Steam Shower

One of the best ways to clear up your sinuses is with a steam shower. Turn your shower on with the hottest water possible. Place a towel under the door, too. Your bathroom will get plenty steamy, and that’s when you’ll want to take some deep, cleansing breaths. It will help loosen up the phlegm in your throat and the mucus in your nose.

Use a Humidifier or Cool Mist Vaporizer

The Mayo Clinic recommends using a cool mist vaporizer or humidifier. It will add extra moisture in the air so that your nose and throat don’t dry out. Just be sure you change the water daily – you don’t want any dust agitating your already stuffed nose!

Try Drinking a Few Things

There are a few things you can drink – and that includes plenty of water to stay hydrated. You should strive for about 8 ounces of water (at least) every two hours. You can also try drinking ginger tea as well as a teaspoon of honey to any kind of tea or hot water.

Make a Rice Pack

A rice pack will make it easy to apply heat to your sinuses, and that can relieve a lot of pressure. Grab a tube sock and some rice. Fill the clean sock about 2/3 of the way up with dry rice. Sew or tie the end closed. Heat the rice pack in the microwave for 30 seconds at a time until it’s at just the right temp. Let it sit across your nose and on your cheeks for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Take a Scented Bath

A warm bath can help to ease the common cold symptoms. Add a bit of Epsom salt and baking soda so that you can give your muscles some relief. Citrus or lavender will also help with being able to relax.

When you take advantage of some or all of these tips, you’ll start to feel better in no time!