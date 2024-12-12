LifeScience

Buzz Off! 6 Plants to Keep Bugs Away and Your Outdoor Space Bug-Free

Image by Hanna Groß from Pixabay

If you’re anything like me, you’re not a fan of bugs. I do LOVE the outdoors, though, which is why I needed to find plants that would naturally repel bugs. I wanted to create an amazing outdoor space where I could enjoy the fresh air without having to worry about being eaten alive or having bugs swarm whatever I just took off the grill.

The cool thing is that there are quite a few plants that you can either plant in your garden or set up in planters around your deck or patio.

Image by tookapic from Pixabay

Basil: This herb plant can keep away houseflies and mosquitoes.

Rosemary: These plants can repel fleas and ticks.

Peppermint: These plants can keep ants, spiders, and mosquitoes away.

Image by Hans from Pixabay

Lavender: Not only does it smell amazing, but it will keep flies, fleas, moths, and mosquitoes away.

Catnip: Not ideal if you have an outdoor cat, but these plants are great at deterring mosquitoes.

Marigolds: These flowers will keep aphids and mosquitoes at bay.

The best advice that I can give you is to find out what bugs are bothering your outdoor space. Then, you can choose the best plants to incorporate into the area.

It’s always a good idea to have the plants as close to your seating area as possible so that they can truly do their job and keep the bugs away from you.

 

Stuffy Noses and Scratchy Throats? Fix Your Cold with These At-Home Hacks: Click “Next Page” below!

Click “Next Page” below!

Baby Teeth as Insurance? The Science of Tooth Banking and Stem Cells
Click "Next Page" below!

Next Page