Buzz Off! 6 Plants to Keep Bugs Away and Your Outdoor Space Bug-Free

If you’re anything like me, you’re not a fan of bugs. I do LOVE the outdoors, though, which is why I needed to find plants that would naturally repel bugs. I wanted to create an amazing outdoor space where I could enjoy the fresh air without having to worry about being eaten alive or having bugs swarm whatever I just took off the grill.

The cool thing is that there are quite a few plants that you can either plant in your garden or set up in planters around your deck or patio.

Basil: This herb plant can keep away houseflies and mosquitoes.

Rosemary: These plants can repel fleas and ticks.

Peppermint: These plants can keep ants, spiders, and mosquitoes away.

Lavender: Not only does it smell amazing, but it will keep flies, fleas, moths, and mosquitoes away.

Catnip: Not ideal if you have an outdoor cat, but these plants are great at deterring mosquitoes.

Marigolds: These flowers will keep aphids and mosquitoes at bay.

The best advice that I can give you is to find out what bugs are bothering your outdoor space. Then, you can choose the best plants to incorporate into the area.

It’s always a good idea to have the plants as close to your seating area as possible so that they can truly do their job and keep the bugs away from you.