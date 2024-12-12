Life

A Fishy Smell at Home? It Could Be Your Electrical Outlets Overheating

Image by Csaba Nagy from Pixabay

Do you smell something “fishy” inside your home? If you’re not cooking fish for dinner, you should probably be a bit concerned. One mother talked about the fishy smell that was in her home, and what she discovered may be the best news that you need to hear about.

So, the mom kept smelling something fishy in her kid’s room. She searched everywhere and finally discovered where it was coming from. It was an electrical outlet that was melting on the inside.

Image by Adriano Gadini from Pixabay

Apparently, Damaged Electrical Outlets Smell Like Fish

Who knew, right? If you start to smell fish inside your home and there’s no fishy cause for it, you’ll want to call your electrician.

Wires can melt behind the electrical outlet. The fishy smell is caused by the overheating of the electrical outlet. Often, when the electrician looks, they’ll find a faulty wire.

Image by Bruno from Pixabay

Practice Safety

There are always ways to be safe around the home. If you smell rotten eggs, it’s probably a gas leak. Now, add to your memory bank that if you smell something fishy, it’s a faulty outlet.

Here are a few tips to prevent the outlet from being fried:

  • Don’t plug too many appliances into one outlet
  • Check outlets and plugs on a regular basis
  • Always remove plugs gently

Of course, if you see a damaged cord, you shouldn’t use the appliance anymore.

If there is a problem with an outlet, call the electrician – don’t wait until it gets fishy.

 

