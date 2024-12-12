Trader Joe’s Misses: 7 Food Fails You’ll Regret Buying

Trader Joe’s is one of my favorite places to shop. I love the frozen pastas, the seasonal goodies, and the occasional wine sampling.

After listening to a few food editors, I found out about a few things that are NOT worth buying. Apparently, a few things have led to quite a bit of disappointment. Since I don’t like being disappointed and certainly don’t like wasting money, I now avoid these items.

If you love TJs like I do, be sure you avoid these items on your next shopping trip…

Most Bread

The bread isn’t that good. Plus, many of the loaves are likely to go moldy within a day or two.

Most Produce

The first thing you approach at a Trader Joe’s is the produce. While it looks great, many items go bad within days. Some can even go bad within hours of getting it home. If you really must buy produce at TJs, go for some of the sturdier items like potatoes or onions.

Packaged Sushi, Sandwiches, Wraps, & Salads

If you’re buying these because you think they’re fresh, think again. None of them are made on-site. Plus, they are likely going to be bland, stale, or both.

Ice Cream

All ice cream is the same, right? Wrong. Quite a bit of ice cream in the frozen food section sounds delicious, like their mini cones. However, it comes off as bland and boring. You’d be better off going to your local supermarket where they have an entire aisle dedicated to impressive flavors.

Frozen Meatballs

While you might be looking to make a quick pasta dish, steer clear of the frozen meatballs – turkey or beef. They are much softer than the average meatball, and the taste is far from Italian.

Trader Joe’s Beer

Your local TJs sells beer from local breweries and around the globe. You can find some great deals. However, their house-label beers are generally pretty gross. Stay clear of their beers and focus on the more established brands.

Shelf-Stable Salad Dressings

Where you buy your salad dressing matters, at least at Trader Joe’s. The ones in the dry grocery aisles are usually overly sweet and overpriced for what they are. If you really want salad dressing, buy it in the refrigerated section or grab the ingredients and make some at home on your own.

Now that you know what to stay away from, focus on all of the other goodness when you get to Trader Joe’s!