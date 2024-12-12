Whole Paycheck Alert: 8 Things Customers Say to Skip at Whole Foods

There’s something exciting and magical about walking into a Whole Foods. It feels so, well, wholesome when you get inside. The organic store has a ton of high-quality foods and products, but not everything is worth the price. In fact, they’ve earned the nickname “The Whole Paycheck” because you can spend a fortune if you’re not careful.

Many customers have shared what isn’t worth the money.

Before you head into Whole Foods next, check out these 8 things to avoid putting into your cart:

The Hot Bar: The premade soups, salads, and entrees are certainly convenient, but it can be quite pricy when you look at what it will cost per pound. In fact, by the time you fill up your box and get to the checkout, it could have been cheaper to go out to a restaurant.

Rotisserie Chicken: You’d save so much time just buying a classic rotisserie chicken at Whole Foods. It’s already cooked, and you can buy an organic one. “Meh,” is how most customers rate it, though. Most say that the Costco one, which is a cult favorite, is not only better but also cheaper.

Pre-Cut Produce: The easiest way to get your fruits in for the day is to grab a container of pre-cut fruits, whether it’s watermelon, mango, or sliced strawberries. Those containers cost a fortune compared to what it would cost to buy the whole fruits and cut them yourself.

Croissants: Okay, hear me out. The Whole Foods Bakery is amazing with its cakes and cookies. However, their croissants are just not that good. They are also really expensive, so it’s best to skip these when you’re at the store. Perhaps grab a Berry Chantilly Cake for dessert instead.

Basic Produce: You should go to Whole Foods for the organic and the hard-to-find produce, not the conventional stuff like avocados and spinach. You’ll pay a lot more than buying them at your regular grocery store.

Fresh Fish: While the fish is always “responsibly farmed,” many will question just how fresh it is. It’s also quite expensive, so if it looks old, save yourself some money and skip that department entirely.

Bulk Nuts: It’s tempting to grab a bag and start dispensing nuts into your bag. Pistachios, macadamia nuts, and more can add up quickly by the time that bag makes it to the scale. You could be paying $10 – $20 per pound, which is higher than what you’d pay at Walmart or Aldi.

365 Milk: It’s easy to reach for the 365 milk. It’s cheaper than the other top-of-the-line dairy brands since it’s the Whole Foods brand. Even though it’s cheaper, it’s not always better. In fact, it tends to spoil quickly. Many customers also complain of an “odd taste” or that it has a “strong plastic” flavor.

You’ll find plenty of treasures to spend your money on at Whole Foods. If you skip these eight items, we promise you’ll be happier with what you pay at the register, too.