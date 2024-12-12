Toe-tally Natural Fixes: How to Banish Ingrown Toenails from the Comfort of Home

If you’ve ever had an ingrown toenail, you know how painful it can be. If it’s painful to walk and you’ve got redness and swelling on the edge of the toenail, it’s probably because of an ingrown nail. It’s important to do something about it right away. Otherwise, it could become infected or even abscessed. If you start to see yellow discharge or you run a fever, it’s best to make an appointment with your doctor.

The good news is that the moment you notice an ingrown toenail, you can treat it naturally and at home, which is always a good idea.

Treatment Options

Soak and clean the foot with the infection in warm water for about 20 minutes, three times a day. The warm water can help to reduce the swelling. Then, use a cotton swab (or even dental floss) to help pull the ingrown nail gently away from the toe’s skin. If you’ve had the ingrown nail for a while, a warm water soak may not be enough. Add Epsom salt to the bath and follow the same instructions as above. Use a bit of vapor rub on your toe. The balm can speed up the healing and relieve the pain. Use apple cider vinegar to boost the healing. Let a cotton ball soak up the vinegar and then hold it onto the toe for a few minutes. Repeat daily until the pain is gone. Use a bit of antibiotic cream on the red and swollen area, then wrap in a bandage to keep the area clean.

Prevent Ingrown Toenails to Begin With

Also, know that ingrown toenails don’t “just happen.” They’re usually caused by something such as diabetes, sweaty feet, shoes that don’t fit properly, a bacterial infection, or cutting your nails too short.

Knowing that you can avoid ingrown toenails is half the battle. Knowing how to take care of them when they happen is the other half. Take care of your feet so you can avoid the pain!